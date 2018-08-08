Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

COL stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. Rockwell Collins has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.