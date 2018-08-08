Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK)

Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim set a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

ENLK stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 592.33 and a beta of 2.27.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,200.00%.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 636.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,669,000 after buying an additional 11,746,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,852,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,271,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,917,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,839,000 after buying an additional 1,312,978 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,777,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,959,000 after buying an additional 778,454 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

