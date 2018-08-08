Robert Glaser Acquires 14,496 Shares of RealNetworks Inc (RNWK) Stock

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) Chairman Robert Glaser bought 14,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $50,591.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Glaser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Robert Glaser bought 8,603 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $30,024.47.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Robert Glaser bought 1,053 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $3,685.50.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Robert Glaser bought 5,600 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Robert Glaser bought 3,807 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $13,286.43.

On Friday, June 22nd, Robert Glaser bought 38,407 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $134,040.43.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Robert Glaser bought 100 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Robert Glaser bought 4,427 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,494.50.

On Monday, June 4th, Robert Glaser bought 1,761 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $6,163.50.

On Friday, June 1st, Robert Glaser bought 3,094 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $10,829.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Robert Glaser bought 27,203 shares of RealNetworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $95,210.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. RealNetworks Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.00.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 59.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 366,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

