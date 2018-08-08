RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,796 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,451,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,698,000 after acquiring an additional 584,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,041,000 after acquiring an additional 57,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities opened at $101.04 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.9225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $246,176.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

