RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,556 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $52.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.