Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.47

News coverage about Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund earned a news impact score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0503658969827 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE RIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,337. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $189,300.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,833 shares of company stock worth $829,917.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a tactical asset allocation strategy and opportunistically investing under normal circumstances in closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs, and collectively, Underlying Funds).

