Riot Blockchain (RIOT) vs. IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Critical Contrast

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Riot Blockchain and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12% IDEXX Laboratories 14.50% -703.80% 21.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riot Blockchain and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEXX Laboratories 1 0 5 0 2.67

Riot Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus target price of $232.40, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Riot Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riot Blockchain and IDEXX Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 546.00 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -2.51 IDEXX Laboratories $1.97 billion 10.68 $263.14 million $3.28 74.06

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Riot Blockchain on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.