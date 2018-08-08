Riot Blockchain (RIOT) & Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Critical Review

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Intellia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 556.44 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -2.56 Intellia Therapeutics $26.12 million 46.59 -$67.54 million ($1.88) -14.98

Riot Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riot Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riot Blockchain and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Riot Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.30%. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Riot Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12% Intellia Therapeutics -284.56% -31.54% -25.03%

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats Riot Blockchain on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; and partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

