Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 273,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $227,812,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 2,390.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $43,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $41,784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 70.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 366,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

