Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price objective on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.06.

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $227,812,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 2,390.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,759,000 after buying an additional 3,075,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $43,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $41,784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 70.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after buying an additional 366,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

