Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rice Midstream Partners were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Rice Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rice Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rice Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania.

