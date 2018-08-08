Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Ribbon Communications opened at $6.84 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $720.83 million, a P/E ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.51. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

