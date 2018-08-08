Reviewing Verisign (VRSN) & Amdocs (DOX)

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Verisign does not pay a dividend. Amdocs pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

92.1% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verisign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Verisign has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verisign and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisign 40.38% -37.20% 17.81% Amdocs 10.56% 15.00% 9.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisign and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisign $1.17 billion 15.88 $457.24 million $3.68 41.23 Amdocs $3.87 billion 2.40 $436.82 million $3.55 18.21

Verisign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amdocs. Amdocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verisign and Amdocs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisign 1 3 0 0 1.75 Amdocs 0 3 4 0 2.57

Verisign presently has a consensus price target of $140.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.57%. Amdocs has a consensus price target of $72.37, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Amdocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Verisign.

Summary

Amdocs beats Verisign on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services, including distributed denial of service protection and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions. It also provides operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize mobile networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; intelligence and real-time data products; and enterprise and B2B service to small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode; and over-the-top and entertainment products. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services, as well as digital business operations for order to activation. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

