Reviewing Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) & Banco Santander (SAN)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 22.03% 16.50% 0.92% Banco Santander 13.97% 7.55% 0.56%

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 0 8 0 3.00 Banco Santander 0 0 3 0 3.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus price target of $83.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Banco Santander.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $34.52 billion 3.15 $7.95 billion $4.24 13.98 Banco Santander $54.66 billion 1.58 $7.48 billion $0.52 10.37

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Banco Santander on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust, TD Bank, and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,128 branches and 3,157 automated teller machines in Canada; and to approximately 8 million retail customers through a network of 1,270 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. The company also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; fixed income and equity derivatives; trading and hedging derivatives; and brokerage of equities. Further, the company offers asset management, private banking, and processing services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,697 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

