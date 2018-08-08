Reviewing SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) and Its Peers

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors 32.84% -37.83% -1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors 125 462 887 33 2.55

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.98%. Given SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion N/A 12.36 SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors $2.53 billion $330.94 million -5.79

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR rivals beat SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Company Profile

