Reviewing Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE: RCI) and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications Inc. Class B $10.91 billion 2.41 $1.32 billion $2.71 18.84 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock $6.87 billion 1.94 -$337.00 million $2.24 11.41

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Communications Inc. Class B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications Inc. Class B 12.66% 29.52% 6.87% DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock -7.40% 19.34% 5.10%

Dividends

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communications Inc. Class B 0 3 2 0 2.40 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock 1 11 10 0 2.41

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $26.95, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rogers Communications Inc. Class B is more favorable than DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock.

Summary

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B beats DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10.5 million subscribers. The company's Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers, businesses, and enterprises; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control services. This segment also offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets through its sales team, third-party retailers, and a network of third-party channel distributors to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. It distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, e-commerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and other retail locations. This segment had approximately 2.2 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.7 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes 4.3 million homes. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. The company's content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content; and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

