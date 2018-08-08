Reviewing Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) and Popular (BPOP)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Midland States Bancorp and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Popular 0 1 8 0 2.89

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Popular has a consensus price target of $53.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.11%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Popular.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $212.48 million 3.86 $16.05 million $1.99 17.42 Popular $2.15 billion 2.41 $107.68 million $2.68 18.84

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 7.33% 8.92% 0.91% Popular 12.21% 5.82% 0.67%

Summary

Popular beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, other recreational vehicles, and appliances, as well as other home improvement projects; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 61 banking offices in 43 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and occupied approximately 67 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

