Reviewing Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) & Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ: LGCY) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Reserves LP Unit and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves LP Unit $436.30 million 0.86 -$53.89 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $429.66 million 8.05 $157.18 million $1.01 17.00

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legacy Reserves LP Unit.

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legacy Reserves LP Unit and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves LP Unit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Legacy Reserves LP Unit.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Legacy Reserves LP Unit does not pay a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Legacy Reserves LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Legacy Reserves LP Unit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves LP Unit and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves LP Unit -8.74% -1.87% -2.20% Black Stone Minerals 20.78% 11.19% 6.11%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Legacy Reserves LP Unit on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 180.0 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 67,945 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

