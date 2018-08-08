Reviewing Joint (JYNT) & XCel Brands (XELB)

Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) and XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of XCel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of XCel Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Joint has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCel Brands has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Joint and XCel Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00 XCel Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Joint presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.72%. XCel Brands has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 76.10%. Given XCel Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XCel Brands is more favorable than Joint.

Profitability

This table compares Joint and XCel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint -7.58% -53.03% -12.05% XCel Brands -28.78% 3.93% 2.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joint and XCel Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint $25.16 million 4.58 -$3.27 million ($0.25) -33.92 XCel Brands $31.71 million 1.53 -$10.12 million $0.09 29.44

Joint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XCel Brands. Joint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XCel Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XCel Brands beats Joint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 352 franchised clinics and 47 company-owned or managed clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

