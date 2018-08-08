Reviewing Globus Medical (GMED) and Glaukos (GKOS)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.91% 15.14% 13.74% Glaukos -2.25% 1.22% 1.05%

Globus Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 2 2 8 0 2.50 Glaukos 0 3 5 0 2.63

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $635.98 million 7.99 $107.34 million $1.31 39.82 Glaukos $159.25 million 8.83 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Glaukos.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Glaukos on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company's disruptive technology products comprise products that allow for minimally invasive surgical techniques; and new treatment alternatives, including imaging, navigational, and robotic technologies, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products. Its disruptive technology products also consist of regenerative biologics products, including bioactive glass-based bone void fillers and ceramic-collagen for pelvic/extremity and posterolateral spinal fusion procedures; and interventional pain management solutions, which comprise treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including compression screws, fixation plates, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Further, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. Glaukos Corporation markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

