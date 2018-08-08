Reviewing Denbury Resources (DNR) and Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.5% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Denbury Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Denbury Resources and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources 0 7 1 0 2.13 Laredo Petroleum 2 11 4 0 2.12

Denbury Resources presently has a consensus target price of $3.18, indicating a potential downside of 28.78%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $12.23, indicating a potential upside of 42.75%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Denbury Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources 15.01% 19.63% 2.61% Laredo Petroleum 51.05% 25.80% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denbury Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources $1.13 billion 1.74 $163.15 million $0.14 31.93 Laredo Petroleum $822.16 million 2.45 $548.97 million $0.60 14.28

Laredo Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denbury Resources. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Denbury Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 259.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2017, it had assembled 124,843 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 215,883 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.