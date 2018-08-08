Reviewing CSI Compressco (CCLP) and Keane Group (FRAC)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) and Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CSI Compressco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Keane Group does not pay a dividend. CSI Compressco pays out -64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares CSI Compressco and Keane Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $295.57 million 0.75 -$40.45 million ($1.17) -4.67 Keane Group $1.54 billion 1.00 -$36.14 million $0.16 87.63

Keane Group has higher revenue and earnings than CSI Compressco. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keane Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CSI Compressco and Keane Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 1 3 1 0 2.00 Keane Group 0 2 14 0 2.88

CSI Compressco presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Keane Group has a consensus price target of $19.89, indicating a potential upside of 41.89%. Given Keane Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Keane Group is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and Keane Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -12.87% -42.32% -5.44% Keane Group 3.40% 20.43% 9.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Keane Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keane Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keane Group has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keane Group beats CSI Compressco on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 26 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 31 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

