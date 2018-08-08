Reviewing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ARPO) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ZEALAND PHARMA/S -460.98% -75.66% -52.78%

0.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and ZEALAND PHARMA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.07%. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.47%. Given Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZEALAND PHARMA/S $21.23 million 21.12 -$41.35 million N/A N/A

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals beats ZEALAND PHARMA/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in late stage preclinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

