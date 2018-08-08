Revain Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $26.26 million and $2.10 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kuna, OKEx and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00351028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00192707 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.58 or 0.07883740 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, BitFlip, Kucoin, OKEx, C-CEX, Kuna, YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

