Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday.

RFP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock opened at $12.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 205,393 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 537,827 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products Common Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

