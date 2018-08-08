Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a research report report published on Friday. Scotiabank currently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Resolute Forest Products Common Stock alerts:

RFP stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,408,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,623,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 45.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 537,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 86,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 80.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 439,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.