Resolute Energy (REN) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of Resolute Energy opened at $30.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Resolute Energy has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.98 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

In related news, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Resolute Energy in the first quarter valued at about $18,711,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 68.6% in the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 983,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

