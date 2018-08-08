Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capita (CPI)

Capita (LON: CPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/7/2018 – Capita had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/6/2018 – Capita was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 750 ($9.71).
- 8/2/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 8/1/2018 – Capita had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/1/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/19/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/12/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/21/2018 – Capita had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.46) price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2018 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 175 ($2.27). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/11/2018 – Capita is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.20) price target on the stock.
Shares of CPI opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 721 ($9.33).
In related news, insider John Cresswell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £3,690 ($4,776.70).
