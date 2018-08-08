Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capita (CPI)

Capita (LON: CPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2018 – Capita had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/6/2018 – Capita was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 750 ($9.71).

8/2/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/1/2018 – Capita had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/1/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/19/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/12/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/21/2018 – Capita had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.46) price target on the stock.

6/20/2018 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 175 ($2.27). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/11/2018 – Capita is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.20) price target on the stock.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 721 ($9.33).

In related news, insider John Cresswell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £3,690 ($4,776.70).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

