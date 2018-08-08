Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Approach Resources Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (AREX)

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Approach Resources in a report issued on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. KLR Group lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Approach Resources opened at $2.35 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Approach Resources has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Approach Resources had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Approach Resources by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Approach Resources by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Approach Resources by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Approach Resources by 497.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

