RESAAS Services (RSASF) & DXC Technology (DXC) Critical Analysis

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS: RSASF) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.0% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 7.13% 17.74% 6.98%

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. RESAAS Services does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $230,000.00 44.17 -$6.10 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $24.56 billion 1.00 $1.75 billion $7.94 10.94

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RESAAS Services and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 0 5 12 1 2.78

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $105.35, suggesting a potential upside of 21.23%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

DXC Technology beats RESAAS Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. The company's platform comprises various components, including RESAAS Professional Social Network, which allows real estate industry professionals to set up public-facing profiles, connect with other registered professionals, add them to their network and post referrals, and post reblasts; RESAAS Profile Pages to upload and market their listings; and Dashboard for professional users to access features and manage their account. It also provides RESAAS Referral Engine to post referrals directly to other professional users or publicly to the entire global network; RESAAS Agent Search to search for licensed real estate agents; and RESAAS Mobile Application that enables users and clients to access the platform remotely. In addition, the company offers RESAAS Learn that allows professional users to seek advice from their peers by submitting questions to the entire global network; RESAAS API, which permits authorized third parties and selected partners to connect to RESAAS; AdSAAS, an advertising engine that allows to serve ads to specific groups of users; and RESAAS Marketplace, a collection of real estate products and services to professional users through its platform at discounted price. Further, it provides RESAAS Premium, Global Elite, BrokerOS, and Enterprise, which offer a suite of proprietary business-generating tools. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

