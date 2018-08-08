Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $91,949,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,460,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Republic Services by 5,223.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 752,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 737,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,817,000 after buying an additional 425,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,630,000 after buying an additional 367,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services opened at $73.02 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $73.31.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

