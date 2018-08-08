Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Republic Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 769,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,319,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services opened at $72.87 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

