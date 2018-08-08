Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,630,000 after purchasing an additional 367,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,026,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 155,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,945,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services remained flat at $$72.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $73.31.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.