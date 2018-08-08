Rentokil Initial (RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 310 ($4.01) to GBX 320 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 440 ($5.70) in a report on Monday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 315 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 354.25 ($4.59).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 327 ($4.23) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 238.20 ($3.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.80 ($4.39).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

