Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 million. On average, analysts expect Remark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,232. Remark has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

