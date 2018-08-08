Regional Management (RM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

RM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

Regional Management opened at $33.26 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $390.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 48.75 and a quick ratio of 48.75.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.73 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%. sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 14,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $523,496.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 13.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

