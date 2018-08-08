Regenxbio (RGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($1.60), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 37.28%.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 1,392,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,594. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,675 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

