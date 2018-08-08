Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 525 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $286.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $243.45 and a 52-week high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.