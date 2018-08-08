Red Hat Inc (RHT) CEO Sells $6,339,928.32 in Stock

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,518,605.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Red Hat traded up $0.45, reaching $142.89, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 878,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,684. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $95.88 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Red Hat’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the open-source software company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Red Hat to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Red Hat from $186.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Red Hat by 2.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 411,510 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $55,295,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Hat during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Red Hat by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 52,596 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Red Hat by 84.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Red Hat during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.