Recro Pharma (REPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.72, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 105.78%. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 million.

NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.94. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $1,092,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.