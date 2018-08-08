Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NEXT (NXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NEXT (LON: NXT):

8/2/2018 – NEXT had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 5,450 ($70.55) to GBX 5,400 ($69.90). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 5,000 ($64.72) to GBX 5,250 ($67.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/1/2018 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($85.44) price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/18/2018 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,300 ($81.55) to GBX 6,700 ($86.73). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 5,750 ($74.43) to GBX 6,600 ($85.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 4,600 ($59.55) to GBX 5,550 ($71.84). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 5,000 ($64.72) to GBX 6,100 ($78.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEXT traded up GBX 34 ($0.44), reaching GBX 5,696 ($73.73), on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 445,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.32).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

