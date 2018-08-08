Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2018 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2018 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

7/25/2018 – Independent Bank Group was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Hovde Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Independent Bank Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Independent Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

6/20/2018 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2018 – Independent Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. 2,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.22. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.43 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $1,853,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jan C. Webb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5,284.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 171,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

