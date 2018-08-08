Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (FRA: ADS):

8/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – adidas was given a new €222.00 ($258.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – adidas was given a new €207.00 ($240.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – adidas was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – adidas was given a new €243.00 ($282.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/18/2018 – adidas was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – adidas was given a new €222.00 ($258.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – adidas was given a new €236.00 ($274.42) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADS stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting €189.50 ($220.35). 435,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.