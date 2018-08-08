Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tristate Capital (TSC)

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ: TSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2018 – Tristate Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

7/20/2018 – Tristate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Tristate Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Tristate Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tristate Capital traded up $0.27, hitting $29.27, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.72 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, major shareholder Lovell Minnick Partners Llc sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $56,562,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Demas acquired 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,449.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,108 shares of company stock worth $53,907 and sold 4,406,000 shares worth $113,283,000. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 13.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

