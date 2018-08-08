Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for London Stock Exchange Group (LSE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSE) recently:

8/6/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($55.66) price target on the stock.

8/6/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,970 ($64.34) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,825 ($62.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,700 ($60.84) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,950 ($64.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,300 ($55.66) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,300 ($55.66) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,690 ($60.71) price target on the stock.

6/22/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.37) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,635 ($60.00) to GBX 4,825 ($62.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,450 ($57.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 4,450 ($57.61) to GBX 5,200 ($67.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:LSE traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,468 ($57.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,293. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,995 ($38.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,114 ($53.26).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

