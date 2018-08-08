Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for London Stock Exchange Group (LSE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSE) recently:
- 8/6/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($55.66) price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,970 ($64.34) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,825 ($62.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,700 ($60.84) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,950 ($64.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,300 ($55.66) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,300 ($55.66) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,690 ($60.71) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.37) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,635 ($60.00) to GBX 4,825 ($62.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group was given a new GBX 4,450 ($57.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2018 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 4,450 ($57.61) to GBX 5,200 ($67.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:LSE traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,468 ($57.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,293. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,995 ($38.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,114 ($53.26).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.
