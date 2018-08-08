Realty Income Corp (O) CEO John Case Sells 35,000 Shares

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Realty Income opened at $57.61 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $60.05.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,534,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after purchasing an additional 199,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,866,000 after purchasing an additional 192,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
