Realty Income Corp (O) CEO John Case Sells 35,000 Shares

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Realty Income opened at $57.61 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,534,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after purchasing an additional 199,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,866,000 after purchasing an additional 192,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

