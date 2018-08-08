RealPage (RP) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $64.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Get RealPage alerts:

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. 7,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,383. RealPage has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13 and a beta of 1.07.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. RealPage had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $216.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 78,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $4,749,366.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,697,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 279,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $16,897,978.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,469,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,630,121 shares of company stock valued at $212,782,913. 24.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RealPage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in RealPage by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 345,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 134,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.