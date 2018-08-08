RealNetworks (RNWK) versus Inpixon (INPX) Head-To-Head Review

RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpixon has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.0% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of RealNetworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Inpixon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RealNetworks and Inpixon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpixon 0 1 0 0 2.00

Inpixon has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 6,718.18%. Given Inpixon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inpixon is more favorable than RealNetworks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealNetworks and Inpixon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $78.72 million 1.67 -$16.30 million N/A N/A Inpixon $45.13 million 0.10 -$35.01 million N/A N/A

RealNetworks has higher revenue and earnings than Inpixon.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -18.52% -26.75% -18.60% Inpixon -104.33% N/A -62.89%

Summary

RealNetworks beats Inpixon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform, offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions. Its products are based on a technology that detects and locates accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices, as well as uses a data-analytics engine to deliver actionable insights and intelligent reports for security, marketing, asset management, etc. The Infrastructure segment resells third party hardware, software, and related maintenance/warranty products and services to commercial and government customers. Its products include enterprise computing, storage, virtualization, networking, etc.; and services comprise custom application/software design, architecture and development, staff augmentation, and project management. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, telecom, and others. Inpixon has reseller partnership with Genwave Technologies Inc. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.