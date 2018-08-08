RBC Bearings (ROLL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

ROLL stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $151.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $272,391.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,056,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,736 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,452 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RBC Bearings by 31.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RBC Bearings by 15.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

