Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $41,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,668,574,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,891,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,378,000 after purchasing an additional 840,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Raytheon by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after acquiring an additional 356,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon opened at $197.39 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $173.36 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.